Shares

KCB Racing Team drivers set to take part in the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally, the third leg of the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) starting from July 4 to 6 in Kigali.

BPR Bank which has committed Ksh. 4 million to support four drivers: reigning ARC champion Karan Patel, Nikhil Sachania, Uganda’s Michael Muluka, and Rwanda’s rally star Queen Kalimpinya.

Speaking ahead of the event, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru said: “Our continued support for motorsport across the region is a testament to our commitment to nurturing talent, promoting diversity, and elevating the sport to greater heights. The Rwanda leg presents another exciting opportunity for our drivers to showcase their skill and resilience on the continental stage.”

Karan Patel and his navigator, Tauseef Khan, will go head-to-head with Uganda’s Yasin Nasser, who currently leads the Africa Rally Championship standings with 63 points. Kenyan drivers Nikhil Sachania and Carl Tundo, are tied in second place with 50 points each.

Fellow Kenyan Jeremiah Wahome holds fourth place with 42 points, closely followed by Samman Vohra on 36 points. Karan Patel currently sits sixth in the rankings with 35 points.

“We are the defending champions of the African Rally Championship. The first two rounds could have been better, but we have a point to prove in Rwanda. The terrain has always favored us, so I think we are more than ready to fly the KCB and Kenyan flags high at the event that will be graced by top rally drivers on the continent,” noted Karan Patel.

The event is set to attract at least 35 drivers battling for glory in the 386-kilometer ride, which will kick off with the opening round at Kigali Convention Center before heading to Bugesera for another two rounds of battle on the dusty roads of Gako and Nemba.

The Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally, known originally as the Fraternity Rally, is an international rally racing event organised by the Rwanda Automobile Club. The rally is based in the Rwandan capital of Kigali. The event is a round of the African Rally Championship and the Rwandan National Rally Championship.