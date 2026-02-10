Shares

KCB Bank Kenya has announced that it has invested Ksh. 227 million to the 2026 World Rally Championship Safari Rally Kenya (2026 WRC Safari Rally Kenya).

The investment brings KCB’s total contribution to the Safari Rally to Ksh. 980 million since 2021. The 2026 funding package is strategically split to support both the event infrastructure and individual talent:

Ksh. 100 Million: Direct support to the Safari Rally Kenya organizing body.

Ksh. 28.5 Million: Dedicated sponsorship for five elite drivers: Karan Patel, Nikhil Sachania, Tinashe Gatimu, Queen Kalimpinya (Rwanda), and Oscar Ntambi (Uganda).

Ksh. 98.5 Million: Allocated for marketing, fan activations, and spectator experiences.

During the cheque presentation to Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi, KCB Group CEO Paul Russo emphasized that the bank’s involvement transcends the race track.

“Our sponsorship demonstrates our commitment to driving sustainable impact, supporting local talent, and stimulating economic activity across tourism, trade, and enterprise,” said Russo.

In a significant shift to align with FIA 2026 sporting regulations regarding crew working hours and distances, the rally will move away from the traditional Nairobi ceremonial start. The entire four-day event will be centered in Naivasha, featuring a total competitive distance of 350.02 kilometers.

Date Key Stages & Highlights Thursday, March 12 Shakedown at Nawisa, Ceremonial Flag-off, Camp Moran, and Mzabibu. Friday, March 13 Camp Moran, Loldia, Geothermal, and the grueling Kedong stage. Saturday, March 14 Soysambu, Elementaita, and Sleeping Warrior; Autograph signing at Mzabibu. Sunday, March 15 Oserengoni, Hell’s Gate, and the Wolf Power Stage finale.

The bank aims to plant 5,000 trees during this year’s event and will launch a Green Debate Series involving over 60 high schools to promote climate consciousness among the youth.

KCB Group CEO Paul Russo and PS State Department of Sports, Elijah Mwangi, present a cheque to the KCB-sponsored rally drivers KCB Group CEO Paul Russo flags off Karan Patel, one of the KCB-sponsored rally drivers

Sports PS Elijah Mwangi lauded the bank’s consistency: “KCB’s sustained investment has helped grow local talent and unlock opportunities for communities along the rally route.”

The 2026 edition is expected to host 50 teams, featuring manufacturer entries from Toyota, Hyundai, Škoda, and M-Sport Ford. Rally fans can expect to see world-class talent including: