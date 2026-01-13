Shares

The roar of turbocharged engines and the dust of the Great Rift Valley are set to return as the WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2026 prepares to host the third round of the FIA World Rally Championship.

Scheduled for March 12–15, 2026, this year’s event carries significant historical weight, marking the final year of the landmark five-year partnership signed in Monaco to secure Kenya’s place on the global motorsport map.

The 2026 edition represents the culmination of a strategic vision established in 2022 by the Kenyan Ministry of Sports and WRC Promoter GmbH. Beyond the high-speed competition, the event continues to champion the FIA Rally Star Program, a talent pipeline that has successfully integrated young Kenyan drivers like McRae Kimathi and Hamza Anwar into the global arena. Furthermore, the rally remains a platform for environmental conservation, with extensive tree-planting initiatives led by the KWS and local partners.

On the global stage, Kenya occupies a vital slot in a 14-round season. Sandwiched between the snow-capped stages of Sweden and the asphalt of Croatia, the Safari Rally serves as the first true gravel test of the year, challenging teams to adapt their setups to one of the most punishing terrains on earth.

The 2026 Shakedown has been moved to Nawisa, a location situated on the grounds of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI). The new site is conveniently located directly across from the main Service Park and is easily accessible via the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Because the Shakedown is now adjacent to the Service Park, teams can complete their mandatory three runs and return for adjustments without the need for a remote service zone, a move that streamlines logistics for the global televised broadcast.

In a significant departure from tradition, the 2026 Safari Rally will not feature a ceremonial start or a spectator stage in Nairobi. Gacheru explained that this decision was mandated by the 2026 FIA WRC Sporting Regulations (Article 10.2), which require the rally to run strictly from Thursday to Sunday.

The 2026 edition of the WRC Safari Rally introduces a streamlined format to comply with new FIA sporting regulations. The rally week has been shortened by one day, creating a back-to-back schedule of grueling endurance.

The traditional Wednesday shakedown has been eliminated. Instead, the event officially roars to life on Thursday morning, March 12, with the new five-kilometer Nawisa test serving as the official shakedown. This shift transitions directly into competitive action on Thursday afternoon, with crews opening their campaigns on the Camp Moran and Mzabibu stages.

While the route largely mirrors the 2025 layout, Friday has been designated as the rally’s “Day of Reckoning.” It is confirmed as the toughest leg of the event, featuring eight stages and the longest competitive distance of the weekend. Drivers will face punishing double runs of:

Loldia

Kengen Geothermal

Kedong

Camp Moran

Totaling 136.55 kilometers of competitive driving in a single day, this leg will test mechanical reliability to its absolute limit.

The intensity remains high as the rally moves into the classic savannah landscape:

Saturday: A six-stage itinerary across the iconic Soysambu, Elmenteita, and Sleeping Warrior loops. With each stage run twice, crews will cover 123 competitive kilometers through rocky outcrops and high-speed plains.

Sunday: The finale features four stages, including repeat runs of Oserengoni. The rally concludes at the spectacular Hell’s Gate, which once again serves as the Wolf Power Stage, offering bonus points and likely deciding the final podium standings.

By the numbers