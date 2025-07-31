Shares

Hyundai Motorsport has officially confirmed its continued participation in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) for the 2026 season. This puts an end to recent speculation regarding the team’s immediate future in the pinnacle of rallying.

The announcement comes on the eve of Rally Finland, a pivotal event in the WRC calendar, and signals Hyundai’s ongoing dedication to the sport. While the commitment firmly secures their presence for 2026, details regarding their involvement beyond that year, particularly with the new Rally1 technical regulations set to be replaced in 2027, remain unconfirmed.

Cyril Abiteboul, President and Team Principal of Hyundai Motorsport, cited the team’s recent strong momentum and the regulatory support from the FIA as key factors in their decision. The FIA’s recent allowance for teams to utilize an additional two homologation jokers on their Rally1 cars is understood to have played a role, enabling Hyundai to further develop their current machinery and maintain competitiveness.

“We are pleased to confirm that Hyundai Motorsport will continue its participation in the FIA World Rally Championship in 2026,” stated Abiteboul. “This decision reflects the strong momentum we’ve built in recent events and the regulatory support from the FIA, which will allow us to further develop our Rally1 car and remain competitive at the highest level. This additional season also gives us the time to shape the future of Hyundai Motorsport with greater confidence.”

The news is a welcome development for the WRC, ensuring a strong manufacturer presence as the championship moves towards its next era of regulations. While Hyundai’s long-term vision for WRC beyond 2026 is still under discussion, this commitment provides stability and reinforces the team’s ambition to compete at the very top of global rallying.