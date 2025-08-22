Shares

SBM Bank Kenya and Caetano Kenya have signed an agreement that will make it easier for individuals and businesses to acquire new vehicles and equipment through tailored financing solutions.

Under the collaboration, SBM Bank will finance up to 100% of the cost of selected new vehicles and equipment, including models from JMC, KIA, Hyundai, Ford, Renault, Renault Trucks, and Hyundai Forklifts.

Financing will be available for terms of up to 72 months, with loan amounts starting from Ksh.300,000. Customers will have the option of a 60-day moratorium on their first installment upon request, and an interest rate pegged at the Bank’s Base Lending Rate (currently 17.35%) plus 1%. The financing will also be complemented by comprehensive motor cover for private and commercial vehicles at affordable rates and insurance premium financing to make payments affordable over a 10 months’ period.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Mr. Aurelien Glay, Managing Director, Caetano Kenya, said, “We have seen many customers—whether individuals or SME’s—face real challenges in acquiring quality vehicles and equipment due to high upfront costs and limited access to competitive financing. These barriers often delay crucial investments in mobility and productivity. This partnership directly addresses those pain points, making it possible for customers to access the assets they need without compromising their cash flow.”

Mr. Eric Wambua, Director – Corporate and Institutional Banking, SBM Bank Kenya, noted that the partnership aligns with the Bank’s strategy to empower both businesses and individuals.

“We understand that vehicles and equipment are not just purchases—they are investments that drive growth, create opportunities, and improve livelihoods. By offering competitive financing terms and a wide range of options through Caetano Kenya, we are helping customers turn their ambitions into reality,” he added