Shares

Caetano Kenya has partnered with Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) to launch the JMC brand in Kenya.

The launch introduces the Vigus line of vehicles, that will be locally assembled and are designed to meet the demands of Kenyan professionals. The strategic decision to locally assemble the JMC Vigus pickups underscores Caetano’s commitment to the Kenyan market.

This initiative is expected to create jobs, facilitate skill development, and contribute to the growth of the local automotive industry, while also enhancing market competitiveness and supporting the country’s economic development.

The Vigus lineup includes, the VIGUS Pro Single Cab (a light commercial vehicle), the

VIGUS Pro Double Cab (a passenger vehicle), and the Carrying Plus Truck (a light commercial vehicle).

These vehicles have been designed with reliability, durability, and optimized operating costs at their core. The models offer a high-performance and cost-effective alternative in a market with a rapidly growing demand for quality commercial vehicles. The JMC brand provides an unmatched price point without compromising on quality, reliability, and backed by a comprehensive after-sales support from Caetano’s countrywide network.

Caetano Kenya Managing Director, Aurélien Glay said, “Today, we are laying the foundation for a new era in Kenya’s commercial vehicle industry. Our goal is clear: to provide solutions

that make a real difference, both in terms of performance and economic impact.”

The Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits received from China, will be assembled at KVM (Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers), adhering to all regulations regarding local directives. This underscores Caetano Kenya’s commitment to both affordability for Kenyan customers and the development of Kenya’s automotive sector.

In today’s market, where cost-effectiveness is crucial, the new Vigus line up will offer units that meet expectations in terms of innovation, quality and price. The JMC models come with key technological innovations, such as the Ford Puma engine, which has been refined to address issues such as fuel consumption, turbo lag, and emissions by adopting a smaller bore, moving from a 2.2L to a 2L engine. The price range will start from Ksh. 3,300,000 to Ksh. 4,990,000.

Looking ahead, Caetano Kenya anticipates a strong interest in the JMC brand, with expected sales of at least 100 units in 2025, driven by the growth of local industries and the proven quality of Chinese products in the country.

Caetano Kenya has existing established partnerships with dealers across the country to provide after-sales support, and the technical teams have already been trained with regard to the JMC vehicles. The customers can be assured that their vehicles will be well-supported.