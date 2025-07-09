Shares

Daniel Nduva has won the inaugural PGK Equator Tour event that was held at Ruiru Sports Club. Nduva, representing Team Visa, emerged as the champion after a fiercely contested 72-hole tournament.

The event was held from July 3rd to 6th, 2025, brought together Kenya’s top professional golfers and rising stars for four days of competition.

The tournament was played over 72 holes, with a cut after the first 36 holes narrowing the field to 20 professionals and one standout amateur, Manji Juniad from Sigona Golf Club.

The final two days saw a battle between Daniel Nduva, Njoroge Kibugu, and David Wakhu. Junior sensation Manji Juniad impressed the field by finishing 9th overall with a score of -4.

PGK Equator Tour Ruiru Club final standings

Position Player Score

1st Daniel Nduva -18

2nd David Wakhu -16

3rd Njoroge Kibugu -15

9th Manji Juniad (A) -4

The 2025 Equator Tour will feature 11 events culminating in a grand finale at Muthaiga Golf Club in February 2026. It provides a platform for local players to: Earn vital ranking points and qualification slots for the Kenya Open 2026 with an aim of getting the best player to represent Kenya at the 2028 Olympics.

In the Corporate league, Team Visa set the early pace with Nduva’s win and Mike Kisia’s top ten finish earning them valuable points among the Kenyan companies that are partners of the PGK.

On behalf of the sponsors, Safaricom Golf Captain Lead Eric Mugo commented on the performance of their corporate team, which includes Mutahi Kibugu, Mohit Mediratta, Mathew Wahome, and Samuel Chege Njoroge.

“Our players didn’t struggle a bit. With only one of our players, Samuel Chege Njoroge, making it to the final cut. Needless to say, we are fully and a hundred percent behind our four team members. Getting ready for the next leg in Limuru Country Club on 24th – 27th July 2025.”

PGK Equator Tour prize money