Shares

The hunt for glory and Olympic dreams converges at the historic Royal Nairobi Golf Club this week. From Thursday, January 22nd to Sunday, January 25th, Kenya’s elite professional golfers will take to the par-72 course for the final leg of the PGK Equator Tour, a season-ending showdown that carries significant weight for the future of the sport in the country.

While the tournament title is the immediate prize, the 35 golfers in the field are playing for much more than a trophy. This finale serves as a critical gateway for qualification points toward two major milestones: the 2026 Magical Kenya Open and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

For many, this week represents a pivotal moment in their career trajectories, as they seek to secure the international rankings necessary to represent Kenya on the world’s biggest sporting stages.

The tour has been a battleground not just for individuals, but for corporate prestige. Heading into the final round, Safaricom Team sits comfortably at the top of the leaderboard, having demonstrated remarkable consistency throughout the season.

Position Corporate Team Points 1 Safaricom 7,575 2 Kenya Airways 5,635 3 Visa Team 4,745 4 Johnnie Walker 4,460 5 NCBA 4,370 6 Britam 1,810

Season standout Samuel Njoroge enters the finale with momentum, looking to put an exclamation mark on a dominant year. However, he faces stiff competition from local favorites Mutahi Kibugu and Matthew Wahome, both of whom will be looking to leverage their familiarity with the Royal Nairobi greens. Meanwhile, Mohit Mediratta is expected to be a major factor as he seeks to regain his top form and challenge for the podium.

“The competition has been intense, and every leg has pushed us to raise our game,” said Njoroge. “Leading the table heading into the finale is a huge motivation. We are grateful to Safaricom for the platform and exposure that has allowed us to compete at this level.”

Since its launch in July last year, the PGK Equator Tour has been a traveling showcase of Kenyan talent. By visiting diverse courses, including Ruiru Sports Club, Limuru Country Club, Great Rift Valley Lodge, Nakuru, Diamond Leisure, and Sigona.

Safaricom’s Ksh. 3 million sponsorship has been a cornerstone of this growth, specifically supporting the development of Njoroge, Mediratta, Kibugu, and Wahome.

“They have shown resilience and showcased the talent Kenya has to offer when given the right platform, even as they pursue Olympic qualification,” noted Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, emphasizing the company’s long-term vision for nurturing local talent.