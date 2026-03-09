Shares

The Royal Nairobi Golf Club has officially launched its Membership Drive for 2026, offering significant discounts for prospective members and existing members looking to upgrade. This limited-time offer is designed to welcome new talent and families into one of Kenya’s most storied sporting communities.

The promotional rates are valid for a one-month window:

Start Date: 1st March 2026

End Date: 31st March 2026

Promotional membership rates

During this period, the club has slashed entrance fees across several categories:

Membership Category Regular Price (Ksh) Drive Price (Ksh) Full Family Membership 1,050,000 950,000 Individual Full Membership 800,000 690,000 Upgrade: Full to Family 250,000 200,000

Additionally, the club is offering a special incentive for younger players. The Junior Upgrade to Full Membership has been reduced to 25% of the entrance fee, down from the standard 33%.

Applicants should be aware that once the drive expires on March 31st, the club will implement a significant price hike. The revised fees starting in April 2026 will be:

Full Membership: Increasing from Ksh 800,000 to Ksh 1,200,000.

Full Family Membership: Increasing from Ksh 1,050,000 to Ksh 1,500,000.

Pro Tip: Joining during the March window represents a total saving of up to Ksh 550,000 compared to the upcoming revised rates.

How to apply

Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the club’s administration for more details or to begin the application process: