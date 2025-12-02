Njoro Country Club has announced a special Membership Drive, offering discounted rates for new members and those seeking reciprocal privileges. This is a limited-time opportunity to join one of the region’s premier clubs and enjoy a wide array of sporting and social amenities.
The special rates are valid for a short window, running from November 3rd, 2025, to February 3rd, 2026. Prospective members are encouraged to act quickly, as only a limited number of slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The club has drastically reduced its normal joining fees for new members across all categories:
|Category
|Normal Rate (Kes)
|Offer Rate (Kes)
|Reciprocal Rates (Kes)
|New Members Gentlemen
|210,500
|100,000
|90,000
|Ladies
|168,500
|80,000
|70,000
|Junior (Under 21)
|10,000
|8,000
|8,000
Members gain access to a comprehensive list of amenities, including:
- A well-maintained Golf Course
- Lawn Bowling and Lawn Tennis
- Squash courts and Table Tennis
- A Fitness Center with Sauna
- A Swimming Pool and Kids Playing Grounds
- Additional facilities like Darts, Snooker, Range, Accommodation, and Conference facilities.
Joining Njoro Country Club also opens the door to a vast network of partner clubs across Kenya. Members can enjoy reciprocal access to numerous prestigious institutions. They include Kenya Railway Golf Club, Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Muthaiga Golf Club, Karen Country Club, Mombasa Club, Thika Sports Club, Limuru Country Club, and many more.
To secure your slot, please contact Njoro Country Club using the details below:
- Phone: 0726 052 154
- Email: info@njorocountryclub.com
- Website: njorocountryclub.com