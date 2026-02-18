Shares

The 57th edition of the Magical Kenya Open is teeing up to be more than just a battle for the green. This year, the DP World Tour event is transforming Karen Country Club into a fusion of world-class sport and premium lifestyle, headlined by Kenyan stars Nyashinski and Njerae.

As the Official Alcohol Beverage and Entertainment partner, Johnnie Walker has invested Ksh. 65 million to ensure the 19th hole is just as thrilling as the action on the course. The heart of the social action lies within the Johnnie Walker Entertainment Village.

Friday, February 20

The festivities kick off following the second round and the all-important “cut.” As the sun sets over Karen, the Village will come alive with a heavy-hitting DJ lineup featuring:

DJs: Nijo, Redbone, Vera, and Festa.

Resident DJ: Trixy.

Emcee: Kibunja.

Saturday, February 21

Saturday’s Moving Day transitions from the bunkers to the beats with a headline performance by Nyashinski. The Johnnie Walker brand ambassador is currently building momentum for his upcoming April album, The Showman Residency.

Known for his lyrical mastery and genre-bending hits like Mungu Pekee, the former Kleptomanix star is expected to deliver a set that bridges generations. Supporting the Saturday vibe will be DJs Mista C, E, Lisney, and Daq Child, with resident DJ Benitez and Emcee Gogo keeping the energy high.

Sunday, February 22

The tournament concludes on Sunday with the final round, followed by a headline set from Njerae. As one of Kenya’s fastest-rising contemporary stars, Njerae’s soulful voice and relatable love music provide the perfect atmospheric capstone to a Valentine’s weekend.

The final day’s soundtrack will be rounded out by DJ MGM, Ivy, Grauchi, and Pierra, with DJ Payne and Kwambox on the mic.

Maureen Osoro, EABL Marketing Manager for Spirits, emphasizes that the goal is to create a well-curated space for connection

“Our involvement is focused on elevating how fans experience the tournament,” Osoro stated. “Through the Johnnie Walker Village, we are creating a space where people can enjoy great music and celebrate responsibly. This reflects our ‘Keep Walking’ spirit of progress.”

