As the 57th edition of the Magical Kenya Open (MKO) prepares to tee off, Safaricom has announced a Ksh. 10 million sponsorship package.

Scheduled from February 19th to 22nd, 2026, the tournament marks a historic return to the Karen Country Club for the first time since 2021. As a critical fixture on the DP World Tour’s International Swing, the event serves as a gateway to the African circuit, preceding major stops like the South African Open.

Safaricom’s contribution is a strategic blend of infrastructure and talent investment. Ksh. 9 million is dedicated to in-kind support, establishing Safaricom as the official technology and connectivity partner. This ensures the media center, crucial for global broadcasting and real-time scoring, is equipped with connectivity.

“For 18 years, we have remained a committed partner of this prestigious event,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO. “This year, we are providing world-class connectivity to deliver a truly global sporting experience, alongside KES 1 million to support our junior golfers.”

The 2026 MKO features a field of 144 elite golfers from over 25 countries, all vying for a share of a record-breaking prize purse of Ksh. 348.3 million (USD 5 million).

Defending champion Jacques Kruyswijk of South Africa will be the man to watch as he attempts to replicate his 2025 victory at Muthaiga. He faces a formidable lineup of past winners, including:

Darius van Driel (2024)

Jorge Campillo (2023)

Wu Ashun (2022)

The local contingent of 15 players (10 professionals and 5 amateurs) carries the nation’s hopes. Led by veterans like Dismas Indiza, Greg Snow, and rising stars Samuel Chege and Mutahi Kibugu, the Kenyan pros earned their spots through rigorous qualification on the PGK Equator Tour.

Safaricom’s investment also looks toward the future through the Beat the Pro challenge. This initiative allows junior golfers to compete alongside international stars, bridging the gap between grassroots participation and elite professional play. This year, the challenge is further bolstered by additional corporate support, including junior account funding for winners, underscoring a collective effort to nurture the next generation of Kenyan golfers.

Safaricom joins a robust roster of partners for 2026, including:

Absa Bank Kenya: The presenting partner, contributing Ksh. 65 million in its 15th year of support.

Kenya Airways: The official airline partner, providing travel logistics and sponsoring local icons like Dismas Indiza and Justus Madoya.

Fahari Aviation: Showcasing drone technology to enhance the tournament’s modern broadcast capabilities.

