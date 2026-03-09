Shares

Nineteen years ago today, a simple mobile service launched in Kenya with the goal of helping people send money home. The platform has officially crossed the 40 million active customer mark.

The milestone arrives as Safaricom celebrates nearly two decades of M-PESA, an evolution that has seen the platform transform from a basic peer-to-peer (P2P) transfer tool into a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem.

Since its inception on March 6, 2007, M-PESA has become deeply embedded in the daily lives of Kenyans. The platform’s growth trajectory reflects a shift from simple transactions to sophisticated financial management. Key pillars of this ecosystem now include:

Investment & Wealth: Products like Ziidi MMF and Ziidi Trader have democratized access to capital markets.

and have democratized access to capital markets. Credit Services: Familiar tools such as Fuliza and KCB M-PESA provide instant liquidity.

and provide instant liquidity. Business Solutions: Lipa na M-PESA, Pochi la Biashara, and Global Pay have streamlined how MSMEs and global travelers handle commerce.

“Reaching 40 million monthly active customers in Kenya is a milestone we celebrate, as we recommit to enable every Kenyan to transact safely, grow their savings, and build their wealth,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom PLC. “To us, every M-PESA transaction tells a story of someone building their future.”

Safaricom’s role extends beyond the digital screen. The company currently supports over 1.13 million jobs and contributes an estimated Ksh. 1.1 trillion ($8.5 billion) in total economic value to the Kenyan economy.

As M-PESA enters its twentieth year, the focus remains on innovation with purpose. The goal is to ensure that financial tools are accessible to every Kenyan, regardless of geography, income level, or personal ambition. As Ndegwa noted, the mission is to provide the “confidence and tools to navigate life’s financial journey.”

Safaricom stats at a Glance (2025/2026)