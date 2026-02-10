Shares

Safaricom has announced that it has partnered with the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) to launch Ziidi Trader. The new platform is integrated directly into the M-PESA Super App and will allow Kenyans to buy and sell listed shares and corporate bonds.

Ziidi Trader is the third pillar in the “Ziidi” suite, following the successful rollout of the Ziidi Money Market Fund (MMF) and the Ziidi Shariah-compliant investment options.

“Ziidi Trader is a powerful step in democratizing wealth for our customers,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom PLC. “Our ambition is to be a trusted partner in powering digital lifestyles, making investing simple, convenient, and accessible to everyone, everywhere.”

Ziidi Trader operates under the oversight of the Capital Markets Authority (CMA). Key features of the Ziidi Trader interface include:

Track gains and losses instantly.

Access data to make informed investment decisions.

Beyond shares, users can invest in corporate bonds to balance their risk.

Funds move directly between the M-PESA wallet and the trading account.

Frank Mwiti, CEO of the Nairobi Securities Exchange, emphasized the broader impact: “By making NSE trading available through M-PESA, we are making it easier for more people, both locally and abroad, to invest and play an active role in Kenya’s economic growth.”

M-PESA customers can find the new feature under the Financial Services tab within the M-PESA App. After a quick registration and acceptance of terms, the doors to the Nairobi Securities Exchange are officially open.

The M-PESA app is available for download on the Google Play Store and on the Apple Store.