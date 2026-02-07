Shares

Absa Bank Kenya PLC has officially announced a Ksh. 65 million investment into the 2026 Magical Kenya Open (MKO). This is the 15th consecutive year as the tournament’s presenting partner and leading private sector sponsor.

The 57th edition of this prestigious DP World Tour event is scheduled to take place from February 19 to 22, 2026, at the historic Karen Country Club. The investment signals a continued commitment to positioning Kenya as a premier global destination for both sports and tourism.

The Ksh. 65 million commitment is strategically divided to ensure both the operational success of the tournament and a world-class experience for attendees:

Ksh. 40 Million: Allocated directly to Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) to oversee the organization and logistical execution of the four-day event.

Ksh. 25 Million: Dedicated to marketing, brand visibility, and enhancing the on-course experience for fans, customers, and partners.

Speaking at the launch event, Absa Bank Kenya’s Managing Director and CEO, Abdi Mohamed, emphasized that the bank’s involvement transcends the game itself.

“At Absa, our purpose is Empowering Africa’s Tomorrow Together… one story at a time. We invest in sports as a platform where we see stories of excellence, resilience, and possibilities. Through our sponsorship, we are not just showcasing the game of golf; we are walking the journey with players and communities while spotlighting Brand Kenya to the world.”

The tournament’s significance was further echoed by Evans Achoki, Secretary Administration for the State Department of Sports, who noted that the partnership has been a vital driver of economic growth and international exposure for over 15 years.

This year’s tournament has attracted a formidable field of 144 golfers from over 25 countries. Competitors will battle for a share of a remarkable USD 5 million (approx. Ksh. 348.3 million) prize purse.

The 2026 field includes:

Past Champions: Including defending champion Jacques Kruyswijk (South Africa) and previous winners Guido Migliozzi (Italy), Justin Harding (South Africa), Ashun Wu (China), Jorge Campillo (Spain), and Darius Van Driel (Netherlands).

Local Heroes: A 10-man Kenyan contingent led by seasoned pros Greg Snow, Dismas Indiza, and Njoroge Kibugu, alongside rising stars like CJ Wangai and amateur standout John Lejirma.

A key highlight of the 2026 sponsorship is the “Beat the Pro” challenge. This initiative allows junior golfers to test their skills against seasoned professionals at a selected hole. To encourage financial literacy and long-term talent development, Absa will award each junior winner a fully funded Absa Junior Account worth Ksh. 50,000.

KOGL Chairman Patrick Obath lauded the evolution of the tournament, noting its transformation from an elitist event into an “inclusive family and lifestyle experience” that meets the highest global standards.