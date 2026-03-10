Shares

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, Absa Bank Kenya has celebrated the graduation of 48 women from the SheRise Masterclass leadership programme. The ceremony, held against the backdrop of the 2026 global theme, also saw the bank honor three trailblazing individuals at the Women in Leadership Awards.

The SheRise Masterclass, led by leadership coach Dr. Patricia Murugami, serves as a cornerstone of Absa’s strategy to bridge the leadership gap. The programme is designed to equip women with the confidence and mindset needed to lead with influence, ensuring they are prepared to make a tangible impact within their organizations and broader communities.

Speaking at the graduation, Absa Bank Kenya Chief People Officer Ms. Mumbi highlighted that this year’s internal theme, “Give To Gain,” reflects the bank’s holistic approach to development.

“At Absa Bank, women empowerment and inclusion are not just corporate jargon,” Ms. Mumbi stated. “We set aside funds and develop systems that support women to thrive holistically, anchored on our wellness agenda that supports work-life balance and mental health.”

The business case for gender parity was a focal point of the event. Absa Bank Kenya Chief Finance Officer Yusuf Omari emphasized that investing in women yields a high social return on investment.

Mr. Omari shared compelling data regarding the bank’s progress:

Workforce Composition: 52% of the total workforce is female.

Leadership Roles: 45% of leadership positions are held by women.

Board Representation: A 60-40 gender ratio at the Board level.

“Research shows that 90% of revenue from women-led businesses is reinvested into their families and communities,” Mr. Omari noted. “That is why diversity and inclusion are at the center of our strategy.”

The 2026 Women in Leadership Awards

The ceremony reached its peak with the presentation of the Women in Leadership Awards 2026, recognizing those who have demonstrated exceptional resilience and a commitment to lifting others as they climb.