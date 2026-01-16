Shares

The Top Employers Institute (TEI) has officially released its 2026 certification list, recognizing the leading organizations in Kenya that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to exceptional human resource practices.

This year’s list features a diverse array of industry leaders, from telecommunications and finance to logistics and manufacturing. Leading the charge is Safaricom PLC, marking its fifth consecutive year of certification.

“The award affirms that investing in our people is fundamental to delivering our strategy. Empowered teams enable us to innovate responsibly, serve customers better, and bring our vision of becoming Africa’s leading purpose-led technology company to life,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom Group CEO.

Absa Bank Kenya also celebrated a five-year milestone, achieving perfect scores in areas like Business Strategy and Leadership.

Speaking about the recognition, Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director and CEO, Abdi Mohamed said: “This recognition reflects the dedication, passion, and resilience of our people who make Absa a truly exceptional place to work across Kenya and Africa. It’s a proud moment that celebrates our culture, teamwork, and unwavering commitment to putting our colleagues at the heart of everything we do.”

I&M Bank also made the cut with the I&M Bank Regional CEO and Interim CEO, I&M Bank Kenya, Kihara Maina, noting that “The Top Employer certification affirms our belief that our people are the strongest drivers of our success and that our iMara strategy is anchored on the belief that to truly be ‘On Your Side’ for our customers, we must first be on the side of our employees. We recognise the critical role our colleagues play in delivering consistently exceptional banking experiences, and we remain committed to fostering a work environment that empowers them to thrive, innovate and serve our customers with excellence.”

The 2026 Top Employers in Kenya

The following organizations have been certified for their excellence in people strategy, work environment, and employee wellbeing:

Safaricom PLC Absa Bank Kenya Plc Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Kenya Pernod Ricard Kenya Jambojet Limited Britam Holdings Plc TP (Teleperformance) AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals Limited BAT Kenya Coca-Cola Africa (Pty) Ltd Tsebo Kenya TransUnion Kenya Huawei Technologies (Kenya) Company Limited Bayer East Africa Ltd DHL Global Forwarding Kenya I&M Bank Kenya

The certification follows a rigorous independent evaluation of 20 topics within the HR Best Practices Survey, including Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and Learning.

Commenting on the organizations certified across the Top Employers Programme in 2026, including Country, Regional, Global and Enterprise Top Employers, Adrian Seligman, CEO of Top Employers Institute, says:

“Achieving Top Employer status in 2026 is an extraordinary accomplishment that reflects excellence in individual countries, and crucially, sustained people practices across regions and worldwide. This achievement places these organisations among a select group of employers setting the international benchmark for people strategy. We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with them as they inspire excellence across the global HR community.”

By securing this status, these Kenyan companies join a prestigious global community of nearly 2,500 organizations dedicated to enriching the world of work.

Find the full list HERE.