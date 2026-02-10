Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has officially been named the Official Airline Partner for the 2026 Magical Kenya Open (MKO 2026).

The international tournament is set to tee off from February 19–22, 2026, at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

Kenya Airways is providing critical logistical support to ensure the tournament’s international reach:

Logistical Support: KQ is providing 20 tickets across its global network to facilitate tournament operations.

Travel Incentives: Players, caddies, and fans traveling to Nairobi for the event will benefit from discounted fares.

Player Sponsorship: The airline is directly sponsoring four of Kenya’s top golfing talents: Justus Madoya, Dismas Indiza, Isaiah Otuke, and Jacob Okello.

Julius Thairu, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer at Kenya Airways, emphasized that this collaboration is a cornerstone of the airline’s broader strategy.

“Over the years, our partnership with Magical Kenya Open has evolved into a strategic partnership around showcasing Kenya as a premier global golfing destination while promoting local talent in sports,” Thairu stated during the media event.

Zuhura Ogada, Director of PR & Communications for Kenya Open Golf Limited, noted that KQ’s involvement is essential for “providing seamless connectivity for international players” and maintaining the tournament’s status as a world-class event.

In addition to traditional sponsorship, Kenya Airways is looking toward the future. The airline plans to showcase innovative aviation technology, including drone solutions developed by its subsidiary, Fahari Aviation, during the four-day event.

Kenya Airways serves 42 destinations worldwide, 37 of which are within the African continent. As a member of the SkyTeam Alliance, KQ connects travelers to over 1,060 destinations globally.