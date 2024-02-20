Shares

CFAO Motors Kenya has announced the sponsorship of a hole in one prize for the Magical Kenya Open 2024 in the form of a brand new Suzuki Vitara worth Ksh. 5.3 million.

The golf tournament will take place on February 22 -25, 2024 will be held at the Par 71 Muthaiga golf course. It will be graced by over 140 top pros from around the world. It has a grand prize of $2.5 million and will this year include 10 players with disabilities.

Commenting on the sponsorship, CFAO Motors Kenya General Manager Equipment Julien Poiger said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Magical Kenya Open for the first time, which portrays our dedication to excellence, not only in the automotive industry but also in supporting prestigious sporting events that bring people together. The Suzuki Vitara which is widely known for its performance and reliability will serve as a befitting reward for the skill and precision required to achieve a Hole in One, especially on the challenging Hole No. 13.”

The Kenya Open, which was first held in 1967, has grown to become one of Sub-Sahara’s most prestigious sporting events. This year’s competition will mark the fifth staging of a full European Tour event in Kenya since it was added to the elite series in 2019.

On his part, Kenya Open Commercial Director, Ronald Meru said: We are delighted to welcome CFAO Motors as a partner in the Magical Kenya Open. Their contribution will significantly elevate the stakes for our competitors, adding an extra layer of excitement to the tournament. The offer will undoubtedly be a highlight of this year’s event, and we look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with all our players and partners alike.”