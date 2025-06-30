Shares

Minet has officially relocated its Eldoret office to a more accessible and strategically situated commercial hub within the city. The new location offers enhanced customer convenience, modern office amenities, and proximity to key transport routes and commercial zones.

“Our relocation is more than a physical move—it’s a strategic shift reflecting our desire to stay aligned with our clients’ evolving needs,” said Sammy Muthui, CEO of Minet. “While we are widely recognized for our corporate insurance solutions, Eldoret’s SME ecosystem presents an exciting frontier. We are positioning ourselves as long-term risk advisors to SMEs, helping them grow sustainably into tomorrow’s corporates.”

The new office will serve as a full-service outlet, providing a comprehensive suite of products including health insurance, corporate risk advisory, and employee benefit consulting. Minet will prioritize its Business All-Risk product as the flagship offering for SMEs, designed to safeguard businesses against operational, financial, and commercial risks.

Minet’s relocation to the strategic location comes at a time when businesses are grappling with economic challenges such as high taxes, reduced consumer spending, and increased competition. The firm’s presence in Eldoret is expected to help bolster business resilience through customized insurance solutions and proactive advisory.

Minet plans to collaborate with local forums and exhibitions that connect SMEs with larger markets and investment opportunities. This will complement ongoing stakeholder engagement efforts aimed at enhancing business confidence and local partnerships.

“Eldoret’s economic momentum is fuelled by enterprise,” added Muthui. “We want to be part of that journey—not just as insurers, but as lifetime business advisors committed to seeing our clients grow from idea to industry leader.”

The new office was unveiled in a vibrant ceremony attended by key industry stakeholders, government officials, and local business leaders. The launch also featured networking events including a golf tournament and a gala dinner, symbolizing Minet’s commitment to building strong relationships and delivering impact beyond insurance.