Jacques Kruyswijk won his first DP World Tour title by winning the Magical Kenya Open 2025 tournament on Sunday at the Muthaiga Golf Club. The South African golfer delivered a stellar 4-under 67 in the final round, finishing the tournament at an impressive 18-under par.

Kruyswijk’s victory was distinguished by an extraordinary feat: a bogey-free weekend. This display of consistency, coupled with four crucial birdies in the final round, underscored his unwavering focus and skill. He finished two strokes ahead of England’s John Parry, who posted a 68.

The final round began with Kruyswijk holding a narrow one-shot lead. However, Parry mounted an early challenge, briefly seizing the lead within the first five holes. Kruyswijk, demonstrating resilience, responded with back-to-back birdies on the 6th and 7th holes, regaining control and setting the stage for his triumphant finish.

“I’m happy that I can keep the trophy on African soil and obviously bring it back to South Africa,” Kruyswijk said, expressing his pride in representing his nation and the continent.

The Kenya Open is an annual golf tournament that was founded in 1967 and run by the Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL). It has been an event on the European based Challenge Tour schedule since 1991. The tournament was added to the European Tour starting in 2019.

This year’s Kenya open has attracted over 156 golfers from across the world, including 8 Kenyan professionals (pros) and 5 amateurs. Among the international golfers who participated included Johannes Veerman from the US and Angel Hidalgo from Spain and last year’s winner, Darius Van Driel, was also in attendance.

Kenya was represented as follows:

1. Kenyan professionals in Kenya Open 2025: Njoroge Kibugu (Muthaiga), Greg Snow (Muthaiga), David Wakhu (Golf Park), Samuel Njoroge (Kenya Railway), Dismas Indiza (Mumias), Mohit Mediratta (Sigona), Riz Charania (Windsor) and Edwin Mudanyi (Vet Lab).

2. Kenyan amateurs in Kenya Open 2025: Michael Karanga (Kiambu), John Lejirma (Kenya Railway), William Odek (Nyali), Shashwat Harish (Junior Golf Foundation) and Michael Alunga (Uganda).

The total prize money for Kenya Open 2025 was Ksh. 322 million ($2.5 million).