This World Rum Day, celebrated every second Saturday of July, is a global tribute to the rich history, diverse flavours, and cultural significance of rum.

Founded in 2019 by spirits expert Paul Jackson, World Rum Day was created to give rum the global spotlight it deserves. The day celebrates the craft, heritage, and cultural influence of rum, from its Caribbean roots to its global reach today, calling on rum enthusiasts to raise their glasses to good times, bold flavours, and the spiced legacy.

“World Rum Day is the perfect moment to celebrate how Kenya has embraced this bold, spiced spirit. We are proud to be leading a new wave of rum culture in the region, where fun, flavor, and friendship come together” said Victor Adada, Brand Manager, Captain Morgan Kenya.

Over the past decade, Captain Morgan has mainstreamed Rum Cocktails from the coast of Mombasa to the nightlife of Nairobi. Kenyans now enjoy signature Captain Morgan cocktails like such as Captain Cola, Captain Ginger and Captain Lemonade.

On this World Rum Day, here are Captain Morgan cocktails with your friends.

1. Captain and Cola

Ingredients

· 50ml Captain Morgan Spiced Gold

· 150ml Cola

· A squeeze of fresh lime

· Ice

· Garnish: Lime wedge

How to mix it

· Fill your favourite glass with ice.

· Add Captain Morgan Spiced Gold.

· Pour over cola.

· Squeeze in lime and drop the wedge in.

· Stir gently and spice on.

2. Captain and Lemonade

Ingredients

· 50ml Captain Morgan Spiced Gold

· 150 ml chilled lemonade

· Ice

· Garnish with lemon slice

How to mix it

· Add ice to a tall glass.

· Pour in Captain Morgan Spiced Gold.

· Top with lemonade.

· Garnish with a slice of lemon and serve.

3. Captain and Ginger

Ingredients

· 50ml Captain Morgan Spiced Gold

· 150ml chilled ginger ale or ginger beer

· Ice

· Garnish with lime wedge

How to mix it

· Fill a glass with ice.

· Pour in Captain Morgan Spiced Gold.

· Top with ginger ale or ginger beer.

· Garnish with lime and enjoy.