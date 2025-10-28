Shares

Captain Morgan is taking its audacious Muckpit energy to Juja! Following a high-energy soft launch in Nakuru, the brand is set to host an exclusive distributor and consumer party at Burudani Address in Juja on October 31st, 2025.

The event continues the Muckpit line’s mission: celebrating the extraordinary in culture, nightlife, and adventure or as they put it, giving consumers a night where they can “truly muck up the usual.”

The party features an explosive line-up, headlined by hitmaker Iyanni, the official Brand Ambassador for the Captain Morgan Muckpit line, and celebrated rapper Mejja. Iyanni’s unmatched energy and creativity perfectly embody the brand’s commitment to boldness, fun, and flavor.

Keeping the crowd hyped will be MC Gogo, joined by a stellar DJ crew: DJs Daffy, DJ Gibbz Tha Daqchild, DJ Deewiz, DJ Sanchez, and DJ Tony. Expect non-stop beats and high vibes from 6 PM onwards.

Guests will dive into delicious Captain Morgan cocktails, including the brand’s new spirit drink, Captain Morgan Muckpit Melon Splash.

This new 37.5% ABV spirit blends intriguing flavors of sweet watermelon, mint, and subtle hints of smoke with Captain Morgan’s iconic spice. It’s best served with Sprite, Stoney, or water for a fresh taste, or as a base for a vibrant fruit punch.

The Nakuru launch saw Iyanni captaining “Team Iyanni Captain Morgan Muckpit” in a fiery “Battle of the Grill” against “Team Mejja Captain Morgan Gold,” showcasing the brand’s competitive spirit and flavor-forward approach.

Entry details

When: Thursday, October 31st, 2025 (Gates open at 6 PM)

Where: Burudani Address, Juja

Entry: Purchase one 750ml bottle of Captain Morgan to admit five friends.

As Susan Gachui, Innovations Commercialization Lead Muckpit, put it: “We are taking the Muckpit energy to our distributors and consumers in Juja who have shown incredible love for the brand. This celebration allows us to appreciate our partners while giving consumers a night where they can truly muck up the usual.”