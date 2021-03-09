Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has unveiled Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla gin, in the Kenyan market. The Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla launch follows a successful revamp of the gin category by KBL.

The drink taste is zesty seville oranges, which are all balanced by the four botanicals that comes from Seville, Spain. The drink has 41.3% alcohol content.

Speaking at the launch in Nairobi, EABL Managing Director Ms. Jane Karuku said, “The launch of Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla comes at a time, when gin wave is exploding in the country. Last year, we launched two alcoholic gin drinks; Gordon Pink Gin and Chrome Crisp Gin. Consumers are looking for a trusted and quality gin that is easy to choose, and they are also exploring the drink that can be part of their conversations.”

EABL’s Marketing and Innovations Director, Graham Villiers-Tuthill speaking at the launch said, “Today’s launch demonstrates our excitement to be the leader in the gin category in the country. Our desire and ambition to innovate has led us to flavoured gin category, which is growing faster worldwide.”

Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla is part of a continued pipeline of new innovations from KBL in the market. Despite the pandemic restrictions in 2020, the first half of the financial year, the company experienced a 14% growth in the spirits category.

New innovations like Baileys Delight, Chrome Gin, and Captain Morgan Gold, all contributed a 50% growth for the business. The goal is for innovations to account for 20% of the business revenue in the next five years