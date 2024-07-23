Shares

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has announced the appointment of Jane Karuku as the new national Chairperson. Ms. Karuku, who has served as Vice Chairperson since July 2022, will lead the Association’s Board of Directors for a two-year term, succeeding Rajan Shah.

Confirming her appointment, Ms. Karuku stated, “As I take up the mantle, I am looking forward to contributing to the growth of the Association in line with our purpose of creating prosperity for the Nation through sustainable industrialization. Cognizant of our ambition to grow the contribution of manufacturing to Kenya’s GDP to 20% by 2030, it is clear we have a lot to do to lead the manufacturing sector towards this ambition.”

In her new role as KAM’s national Chairperson. Ms. Karuku will focus on driving Kenya’s industrialization agenda, driving membership growth and enhancing stakeholder engagement. She is currently the Group Managing Director and CEO of East African Breweries Limited (EABL).

She is a dynamic business leader, with strong management experience spanning over 25 years in FMCG and non-governmental organizations. She is the second woman business leader to chair the KAM board. Impressively, she is the second woman to ever chair the KAM board, after Flora Mutahi.

“Our first agenda is to industrialize this country and make sure that through KAM, industrialization is more significant than it has ever been. The second agenda is to meet members’ needs, thereby supporting them realize our purpose for industrialization. Thirdly, is to engage all our stakeholders in realizing our industrialization agenda. I am looking to build an organization that is inclusive internally and externally, including our membership and all other stakeholders,” she concluded.

Hitesh Mediratta, the MD for PG Bison (Kenya) has been appointed as the new KAM Vice Chairperson. He has previously served on the KAM Board in various capacities, including providing strategic guidance on trade and tax matters affecting the manufacturing sector.

The outgoing Chairman, Mr. Rajan Shah, will remain an ex-officio member of the Board, playing an advisory role in directing the growth of the Association.