For five consecutive years, the Tusker Oktobafest has been a celebration of beer, culture, and entertainment across Kenya. This October, the tradition carries on, but with a notable change: the highly anticipated main event in Nairobi at Ngong Racecourse, originally scheduled for the 26th and 27th of October 2024, has been cancelled.

Though the main festival won’t be happening this year, Tusker Oktobafest is still bringing the festivities to fans across the country. The organizers will have smaller events at multiple venues nationwide. Throughout October, beer lovers will have the chance to indulge in a series of events featuring live performances by Kenyan artists and, of course, the chance to toast with their favorite Tusker brews.

The nationwide celebration will culminate around Mashujaa Day, with even more venues joining in to showcase Kenyan culture and entertainment. The focus remains on highlighting the synergy between beer, food, and music, while promoting local talent in a series of smaller but impactful gatherings.

For those who had purchased early bird or advance tickets for the Nairobi event at Ngong Racecourse, a full refund will be processed within the next 14 days through the platform used for the ticket purchase.

EABL has said that it will share more details of the smaller Tusker Oktobafest events.

The cancellation happened after the WalkerTown concert which took place last weekend which had various challenges including the main act Lauryn Hill performing at 3am while Nyashinki didn’t even perform. There were security challenges with some people accessing the venue with no tickets.