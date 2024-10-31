Shares

White Cap Lager has announced its partnership with EatOut Kenya for the upcoming Caribbean Brunch on November 9, 2024. The collaboration with EatOut Kenya will emphasize the rich experiences that culinary exploration brings.

The event is the seventh of EatOut Kenya’s Big Brunch event series, which is now exploring nuanced themes to create unique experiences for attendees. The November edition will take place at the Naiposha Gardens in Tigoni and promises to be a one-of-a-kind event.

The Caribbean Brunch promises an immersive, vibrant experience with music from DJs G Money, Shema, Mista-C, KK Tadgue, and TM. There will also be fun games, interactive tasting sessions, and more, making it the perfect event for adventurous food lovers. Tickets for the event are currently available on TicketSasa and HustleSasa.

Attendees will be presented with an array of Caribbean-inspired dishes and exciting White Cap Lager pairings, creating a fusion of authentic Caribbean flavours with the refreshing, crisp beer. The event reflects White Cap’s commitment to facilitating adventure and inspiring consumers to broaden their culinary horizons.

Commenting on the partnership, Anitha Msangi, Premium Beers Marketing Manager at Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) said, “We are excited to partner with EatOut Kenya for an event that brings both flavour and culture to the forefront. White Cap Lager is a brand that represents adventure and discovery, and through this partnership, we will be able to celebrate those values with an unforgettable culinary and sonic journey that complements our food adventure brand pillar.”