Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) spirits brand, Kenya Cane, has announced the launch of its new campaign dubbed Celebrate The True Kenyan Spirit.

The Kenya Cane campaign will be officially launched an event scheduled for Sunday, 20th October at Esidai Lounge in Kakamega.

The event will showcase a vibrant lineup of Kenyan artists and entertainers. They include musicians Steve Kay and the Jugodias Band, Odongo Swag Harry Richie, and also DJ Ves & DJ Hanny. Ray from Masinde Muliro University will serve as the hype MC, while the renowned MC Dr. Ofweneke will host.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy signature Kenya Cane cocktails and sample a variety of Kenyan cuisines available at the venue. The True Kenyan Spirit campaign celebrates the values of unity, pride, and resilience, which Kenya Cane has upheld throughout its history.

“We are inviting all our consumers from Kakamega and the larger Western region to join us in celebrating the Mashujaa Edition of the True Kenyan Spirit. Kenya Cane has always been more than just a drink, it’s a symbol of togetherness and Kenyan pride. This campaign, along with the talent lineup, is a tribute to that heritage,” said Davis Changalwa, Kenya Cane Brand Manager.

To attend this event, customers need to secure their tickets by purchasing a 250ml or 350ml bottle of Kenya Cane, which admits one person, or a 750ml bottle, which admits three people. The event will take place on Sunday, 20th October 2024, starting at 2pm at Esidai Lounge.

Kenya Cane is a smooth, triple distilled cane made from fermented sugarcane. It was founded in 1976 and is available in various variants KC Smooth, KC Coconut, KC Pineapple, and KC Citrus Fusion.