Shares

Hennessy has announced that the Hennessy Limited Editions by LeBron James are now available for sale to customers in Kenya. The bottles, available in V.S. and V.S.O.P bottles, are available for purchase at selected online retail stores.

The limited edition bottling features unique design elements that pay homage to LeBron James’s legacy and his Never Stop, Never Settle ethos. The limited-edition bottles features distinctive designs that nod to LeBron’s impact on and off the court. The bottle and the box feature an illustrative portrait of the legend in purple and orange. The iconic Hennessy Bras Armé is reimagined, sporting a sleeve as a tribute to LeBron and intertwined with his trademark crown.

This collaboration between Hennessy and LeBron James unites two giants in their respective fields with the desire to energize and bring an unexpected twist to fans and the industry alike.

Founded on Richard Hennessy’s pioneering spirit and with a legacy of over 250 years, the brand spans over 160 countries, but remains rooted in the Charente region in France. Beyond its iconic cognacs, Hennessy embraces cultural collaborations, evidenced through its many partnerships with visionary artists from around the world. Over the years, Hennessy has worked with cultural icons in design, art, fashion and music to celebrate a diverse range of creativity to reflect the multi-faceted nature of the brand and to bring to life the Hennessy cognac’s versatility.