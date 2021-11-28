Shares

Boomplay which is Africa’s largest music streaming platform, is set to host the second edition of its annual ‘Boomplay Artistes Forum’. The forum seeks to inform, unite, connect and support the Kenyan music industry.

The event, which is scheduled to take place on 1st December 2021, is expected to attract over 80 industry stakeholders drawn from artistes, managers, publicists, labels, producers, and policymakers who will discuss the industry’s pertinent challenges and derive actionable solutions.

The 2021 Boomplay Artistes Forum is themed ‘Get Streamed & Get Paid: Making Revenue from Digital Streaming’. It comes at a time when some notable changes and improvements have occurred in and around the industry. Especially in retrospect of the pandemic hit, which had an effect of changing music consumption habits and also brought about a rise in the interest and attention to digital streaming.

This year the event will partner with luxury beverage brand Hennessy and will also have representation from regulatory bodies such as MCSK, KAMP, PRISK, and other valuable partners.

Martha Huro, Managing Director, East Africa, had this to say, “We’ve put together this forum to share information and tools with artistes that will further help to boost their numbers and revenue. As the leading platform in Africa, we aim to help our artistes reach a wider audience through our strategies and partnerships, such as the recent inclusion of our streaming data to Billboard charts and more. We are looking forward to a successful event’.

Boomplay is a music streaming service provided by Transsnet Music Limited. The company has regional offices in Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire and Cameroon. The streaming platform has over 60 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs), with a catalogue of over 65 million songs.