Boomplay, has announced a partnership with Telkom which will enable subscribers to enjoy more affordable music streaming and downloads on the Boomplay app. This development is Boomplay’s first partnership with a telco in Kenya.

The partnership is expected to go a long way in making music more easily accessible to Kenyans. Under the partnership, subscription packages will enable Telkom users to access the over 75 million local and international songs on Boomplay for as low as KSh. 299 a month.

The Ksh. 299 package will also give Telkom subscribers access to ad-free music and unrestricted downloads from artists such as Otile Brown, Nadia Mukami, Khaligraph Jones, and Nikita Kering, amongst other homegrown and international artists whose music is available on Boomplay.

Martha Huro, Boomplay’s Managing Director East Africa, had this to say, ”This partnership is a great step in our journey to ensure that music is more affordable and accessible to users across the country. With millions of subscribers on their platform, Telkom offers the ideal opportunity to enhance our vision of ensuring the African music ecosystem unlocks its full potential.”

Telkom’s Marketing Director, Eric Achola said: “With increased commoditization of the Internet, content is king and we are looking at leveraging our mobile data network to give our customers an unrivaled experience. It is strategic partnerships such as these that will make this happen faster. This tie-up allows for growth and subscriber retention for both partners through affordable data by Telkom and new content on demand from Boomplay.”

Streaming music packages to be introduced will include daily at KSh. 49, weekly at KSh. 159 and a monthly subscription at KSh. 299, which will be charged from the subscriber’s airtime.