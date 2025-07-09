Shares

Absa Bank Kenya kicked off a two-day staff-driven initiative aimed at making a positive difference in over 150 secondary schools and colleges across the country.

The initiative, dubbed Be the Difference Day, is part of the programmes being rolled out by the Absa Kenya Foundation. It aims to deliver impact for communities where the Bank operates. The initiative this year focused on two Absa Kenya Foundation pillars, Education and Skills and Environmental Stewardship.

Over 2,000 employees across 84 branches engaged directly with high school and college students through mentorship sessions. They covered topics such as career choices, digital literacy, and financial management. Participants also took part in planting thousands of indigenous trees at the institutions, contributing to the Bank’s goal of planting and nurturing one million trees by 2032.

Speaking while leading a team of Absa staff to Limuru Girls High School, Absa Bank Kenya Business Banking Director, Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, emphasized that the initiative is in line with the Bank’s Force for Good agenda, highlighting the commitment to transform communities.

“We have created this platform to enable our colleagues from across the country to show up for communities as changemakers, not just as bankers,” said Ms. Wassuna-Ochwa. “What makes this initiative unique is that it is peer-led and deeply personal for everyone.”

The mentorship sessions were part of the existing online Ready to Work program. It aims to equip 50,000 students with essential skills in financial management, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy this year. Beyond tree planting, the initiative also educated students about climate resilience and the significance of maintaining green spaces.

“We are not just planting trees but nurturing the next generation that understands its role in protecting the planet,” said Mr. Charles Wokabi, the Head of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs at Absa Bank Kenya. “The greater goal is to grow this initiative into a national platform for change and impact so that we can reach more communities across Kenya.”

This two-day staff initiative took place across the Coast, Rift Valley, Western, Nairobi, Central, Eastern and Nyanza regions.