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Absa Bank Kenya has announced a strategic partnership with Japanese-based global vehicle exporter, World Navi.

Delivered through Absa’s Asset-Based Finance (ABF) unit, the partnership addresses the long-standing hurdles of high upfront costs and complex logistics that have previously discouraged Kenyan individuals and businesses from importing directly from Japan.

For many Kenyans, importing a car has historically been a fragmented journey involving multiple intermediaries and unpredictable expenses. This new alliance streamlines the process into a single workflow: customers select their vehicle through World Navi and secure structured financing through Absa.

“A growing number of Kenyans are opting to import vehicles directly from Japan due to the availability of high-quality units and competitive pricing,” noted Renato D’souza, Business Banking Director at Absa Bank Kenya. “However, the process has traditionally involved high upfront costs and fluctuating expenses. We are seeking to address these challenges with an integrated solution.”

Yoshifumi Sawada, Managing Director of World Navi Co. Ltd, echoed this sentiment, stating that the partnership sets a “new industry standard” by prioritizing transparency and reliability.

Competitive financing tiers

Absa has rolled out a suite of aggressive financing options tailored to different market segments, ensuring that SMEs and individual buyers can preserve their working capital.

Vehicle Category Maximum Financing (LTV) Key Details General Motor Vehicles Up to 95% Standard import units Chinese/Indian Models 90% Specific regional brands Personal Units (< KES 6M) 100% Repayment terms up to 72 months School Buses Up to KES 10M Targeted at the education sector

In addition to these limits, the bank is offering Insurance Premium Financing (IPF) with zero facility fees and an optional 10% working capital facility to help business owners maintain liquidity.

Every vehicle sourced through World Navi undergoes rigorous quality control, including:

Physical inspections by Japanese engineers.

Certified genuine mileage and accident-free guarantees.

A 90-day warranty on the engine and transmission.

Once the vehicle arrives in Kenya, customers receive VVIP handling, which includes dedicated support for clearing and logistics in Nairobi or Mombasa, a pre-shipment service, and a full tank of fuel upon handover.