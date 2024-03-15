Shares

Music streaming and download platform, Boomplay, is set to host BoomFest, a live music festival celebrating Kenyan music on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the A.S.K Dome. The concert will be from 2pm till late.

BoomFest 2024 Kenya Edition will bring together 13 Kenyan artists to celebrate the beauty and unity that Kenyan music has to offer. BoomFest Kenya 2024 line up includes Khaligraph, Nadia Mukami, Arrow Bwoy, Femi One, Nameless, Bahati, Willy Paul, Ssaru, Boutross, Fathermoh, Wakadinali, Buruklyn Boyz and V-Be. The MCs on the day will be Mwalimu Racheal and Xclusive with DJ Lyta on the decks.

The theme of BoomFest 2024 is Unite, Embrace and Celebrate with the slogan: Feel the vibe in pride.

Commenting on the rationale behind the festival and expectations, Martha Huro, Managing Director, East Africa at Boomplay, shared that, “Boomplay is poised to continue building assets and creating avenues to spotlight and unlock growth and development for the African music ecosystem. In light of this, we have been translating our unique music offerings beyond the platform to the communities of the music industry towards impact.”

“The decision to choose Kenya for the maiden edition of Boomplay’s live music asset, BoomFest, attests to the relevance of our music space and the need for us to amplify what we have, unite towards the greater good of our music industry and emphasize creating a more viable ecosystem for future gains. I am expecting BoomFest Kenya 2024 to make a huge statement for Kenya artistry and music experience plus look forward to the dialogues and initiatives that will propel us forward from this festival,” Martha Huro added.

BoomFest Kenya is sponsored by Infinix, Oraimo, and Ayoba. Partners include; NRG Radio, Kenya Buzz, HustleSasa, and Ledrad.

Manager of Infinix Kenya, Michael Zeng shared, “Infinix recognizes BoomFest as a cultural epicenter that mirrors the dynamic, fun and cool lifestyle of today’s youth. Our decision to be part of BoomFest 2024 stems from a shared passion for pushing boundaries and celebrating the essence of youthfulness. By aligning with BoomFest, Infinix aims to create an immersive experience, integrating our innovative smartphone technology with the festival’s electrifying atmosphere.”

Boomplay has confirmed that BoomFest will be an annual concert planned in various African countries in a bid to spotlight national music scenes across Africa.

Tickets

Advance regular: Ksh. 2,000

Advance VIP: Ksh 4,000

Gate regular: Ksh 2,500

Gate VIP: Ksh 5,000

Advance tickets and group tickets for purchase here kenyabuzz.com/boomfest and here boomfest.hustlesasa.shop.