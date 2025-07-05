Shares

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is positioning the Aberdare Range as a flagship destination for hiking and adventure tourism, as part of efforts to elevate the Central Kenya tourism circuit through immersive outdoor experiences.

The third leg of the Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series, the Aberdare Trail Series, has kicked off in Nyandarua County. It is organized by the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB).

The three-day expedition is designed to showcase the Aberdare National Park’s scenic beauty, biodiversity, ecological significance, and rich historical heritage. Encompassing 767 square kilometers, the park features towering peaks, lush indigenous forests, deep valleys, and waterfalls.

In a statement delivered on her behalf during the flag-off ceremony, KTB CEO June Chepkemei emphasized the multifaceted value of the Aberdares as a tourism asset.

“The Aberdare ecosystem is a living testimony to Kenya’s diversity, from its natural landscapes and endemic wildlife to its historical depth. Through this series, we have curated experiences that immerse adventurers in the soul of our wilderness, while also driving awareness around conservation and cultural heritage,” the CEO noted.

The series began on Thursday with a tree planting exercise at the Ol Kalou Arboretum. On Friday, participants embarked on the signature hike to Ol Donyo Lesatima, the highest peak in the Aberdare Range at 4,001 meters. The trail offers views of the Great Rift Valley and Mount Kenya, weaving past iconic volcanic rock formations such as the Dragon’s Teeth and Twin Rocks.

The Aberdare Range holds deep historical significance. It served as a strategic hideout for Mau Mau freedom fighters during Kenya’s anti-colonial struggle. Sites like the Kimathi Post Office, a towering Mugumo tree used as a covert communication point.

Saturday’s segment will guide participants through the southern moorlands on a 10-kilometer hike to explore the park’s waterfalls. These include Karuru Falls, the tallest in Kenya at 273 meters, Magura Falls near the Queen’s Cave and Chania Falls.

The Aberdare Trail Series builds on the success of the Heritage Trails Expedition & Barngetuny Run held in January and the Magharibi Trail Series in May. The initiative is run in collaboration with Athletics Kenya and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS). It forms part of KTB’s strategy to integrate adventure tourism, cultural heritage, and sustainability under the Magical Kenya Adventure Brand, which was launched earlier this year at ITB Berlin.

Chepkemei noted that the goal is to attract over 200,000 adventure travellers over the next five years and reach 3 million international arrivals by the end of 2025.

Upcoming legs of the series will take explorers to Mt. Kenya Trails, the Central Rift Trails, and Mt. Elgon Mountain Run.