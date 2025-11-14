Shares

Lamu Town is preparing to welcome an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 visitors for the 23rd Lamu Cultural Festival, scheduled from Thursday, November 20th to Saturday, November 22nd, 2025.

Lamu County Governor, Issa Timamy, expressed the county’s enthusiasm and readiness for the annual event. “We are all set to host the 23rd edition of the Lamu Cultural festival.. We welcome you all to come experience the best of Swahili culture and hospitality,” he stated.

Governor Timamy outlined a diverse program designed to appeal to all attendees:

Traditional Races: The famous donkey race and dhow races across three categories.

Competitions: Fishing competitions and beach football.

Cultural Showcase: Local performing acts, a street bazaar featuring local cuisine, and a music festival on Saturday evening featuring regional talent.

Educational Focus: The festival will kick off with a school’s parade, aimed at raising awareness and ensuring the sustenance of the local culture among young people.

The visitor projection underscores the festival’s status as one of the region’s largest cultural events, reinforcing Lamu’s reputation as the “island of festivals.”

Allan Njoroge, Acting CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), highlighted the event’s importance in national tourism strategy. “For us as at Kenya Tourism Board, we have identified festivals as one of the means by which we will grow our tourism arrivals from the current 2.4 million to 5.5 million over the next couple of years,” he said, noting the Lamu Cultural Festival is the country’s “biggest cultural showcase.”

Governor Timamy stressed the substantial economic impact of hosting 20,000 to 30,000 people. Benefits are expected across the entire tourism value chain, including transport operators (like boat services), hotels, and eateries. The county government supports the local economy by providing grants to over forty women groups to prepare traditional Swahili cuisine, ensuring all visitors are catered for.

Governor Timamy concluded by assuring visitors of their safety. “Let me assure everyone that it is safe, we have made arrangements with our security agencies to ensure your safety on your way and during your stay in Lamu,” he affirmed.

Lamu is accessible by both road and air, with the route now fully tarmacked and three airlines servicing the area.