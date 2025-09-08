The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) and Visa have announced a new strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing Kenya’s tourism sector. The collaboration will leverage Visa’s expertise in payments and data analytics to drive growth, streamline visitor experiences, and implement more targeted marketing strategies.
Under the new agreement, Visa will provide KTB with access to its Government Insights Hub (VGIH), a data platform that offers real-time intelligence on travel patterns, spending habits, and tourist preferences. This data will allow KTB to better understand visitor behavior and create marketing campaigns and tourism products that resonate with diverse segments of travelers.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, KTB Acting CEO Allan Njoroge highlighted the significance of the partnership. “This collaboration is especially timely as it equips us with precise insights that go beyond mere numbers,” said Njoroge. “We now have a lens into how travelers spend, enabling us to craft finely tuned marketing strategies.”
Njoroge added that the partnership will also help KTB address challenges like revenue loss from payment system disruptions and cross-border payment issues, which can negatively impact visitor experiences. “This partnership ensures we turn data into decisive action,” he noted.
Chad Pollock, Vice President and General Manager of Visa East Africa, expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating that it has the potential to make Kenya a global leader in innovative tourism solutions. He also emphasized that the partnership will empower local small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) with advanced digital payment tools.
The collaboration comes at a time when technology is reshaping the travel industry. According to a Visa report, modern travelers, especially Generation Z, expect seamless experiences, including contactless payments and AI-driven personalized itineraries. These younger travelers already account for a significant portion of global trips and wield considerable spending power.
The partnership also aims to capitalize on the surge in cross-border payments, which rose to 771 million transactions between June 2023 and June 2024. This growth underscores the critical need for reliable, globally accepted payment methods.
As part of the agreement, Visa will support KTB with capacity building initiatives to help the board fully utilize digital tools to deliver exceptional results.