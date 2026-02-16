Shares

Traveling across Africa with an African passport is, for many, an exercise in frustration. We frequently hear stories of travelers facing nightmare visa requirements, exorbitant fees, and restricted stay periods. However, before we protest the policies of our neighbors, we must engage in a difficult piece of self-examination: What does our own country require from them?

The disconnect between demand and policy was perfectly captured at the Africa Bitcoin Conference in Mauritius last year. A Nigerian national questioned why Nigerians are only allowed two weeks in Mauritius while other nationalities receive sixty days.

The response was a sobering reality check: How many days can Mauritians stay in Nigeria without a visa? Zero. Nigeria does not extend visa-free access to Mauritian citizens at all. This highlights a fundamental flaw in our approach to continental integration. We cannot demand open doors abroad while keeping our own doors double-bolted at home.

If we want easier movement across Africa, the conversation must begin with reciprocity. It is high time African countries began denying visa-free access to any nation that refuses to grant them the same courtesy. Respect in international diplomacy is a two-way street; you cannot expect a seat at a table you refuse to build.

The eight nations at the top of the Openness Index, including Kenya, Rwanda, and Burundi, have already recognized that perfect openness is not a security risk, but an economic opportunity. They have removed the friction of movement, inviting trade, tourism, and talent to flow freely.

The path to a borderless Africa starts with us. We must put pressure on our own governments to cancel visa requirements for other African countries. True integration isn’t just a signature on a treaty; it is the courage to be the first to open the door.

The Leaders of African Openness (2024)

This index ranks countries by the number of nationalities they permit entry to without a prior visa, with 198 representing “perfect openness.”