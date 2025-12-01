Shares

The International Trade Centre’s (ITC) SheTrades Initiative has concluded a two-day capacity-building workshop in Nairobi. The training was hosted in partnership with Visa and Absa Bank.

The event was designed to strengthen the digital, financial, and entrepreneurial capabilities of women and youth-led Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) across Kenya.

This Kenya workshop represents the latest phase of the broader SheTrades x Visa regional programme. It is an initiative focused on empowering entrepreneurs across Sub-Saharan Africa through a blended learning approach that combines in-person sessions with online modules. This follows a successful launch in South Africa earlier this year.

The regional programme offers training modules on high-demand skills:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Business: Safaricom delivered specialized modules focusing on the practical application of AI, digital tools, automation, and productivity solutions for MSMEs.

Digital Payments and Financial Literacy.

Export Readiness and Broader Entrepreneurial Skills.

“This programme reinforces our commitment to supporting women and youth entrepreneurs with the tools, networks and knowledge they need to compete in today’s digital economy,” said Judith Fessehaie, Head of SheTrades Initiative, ITC. “We are delighted to bring this initiative to Kenya in collaboration with Visa and Absa Bank, and to continue supporting entrepreneurs through practical and accessible learning opportunities.”

The partnership leverages Visa’s She’s Next initiative, which is actively driving financial and digital inclusion for female entrepreneurs across Africa. By connecting participants to both the She’s Next community and the SheTrades network, the programme ensures that support extends well beyond the two-day workshop.

John Njoroge, Country Manager, Visa Kenya, emphasized the importance of this collaboration: “At Visa, we believe inclusive economies are stronger economies. Through this partnership with ITC SheTrades and Absa Bank, we are helping women and youth entrepreneurs access the digital tools, financial skills and market opportunities needed to build resilient and competitive businesses. We look forward to engaging further with the entrepreneurs who joined us in Nairobi.”

The programme will continue to support the participating entrepreneurs through follow-on coaching, access to digital learning resources, and further opportunities within the wider SheTrades community. Entrepreneurs across Kenya are encouraged to stay engaged and take advantage of the growing network and resources provided by the SheTrades x Visa regional initiative.