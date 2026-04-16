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Craft Silicon has launched a new digital payment platform, TouristTap, to tap into the tourism payment market in Kenya.

The platform aims to make it easier for visitors to Kenya to make payments to any platform. TouristTap turns a phone into a POS by allowing payments by send money, to a till or PayBill and then the user taps their card onto a QR code on the app at the end of the process and completes the payment.

TouristTap is approved for use across the country’s most vital tourism touchpoints, including national parks, hotels, coastal resorts, and local attractions. By removing the need for physical currency or complex exchange processes, TouristTap allows visitors to pay like a local using NFC-enabled mobile devices.

How it works

Travelers download the TouristTap app and register.

Users enter a local Till, Paybill, or mobile number.

Transactions are completed with a simple phone tap and secure PIN, ensuring instant processing at shops, markets, and hotels.

The platform was built through a strategic collaboration with KCB Bank, Visa, and CyberSource (via the Visa Acceptance Platform).

This partnership ensures that every transaction meets global standards for fraud management, reliability, and scalability. By utilizing CyberSource technology, trusted by global banks, TouristTap can handle high-volume, real-time transactions across the entire tourism value chain.

“TouristTap represents a new era of convenience. By enabling secure, cashless payments, we are not only enhancing the visitor experience but also supporting financial inclusion and operational efficiency for service providers.” Kamal Budhabhatti, Group CEO, Craft Silicon.

In 2025, Kenya’s tourism sector generated approximately Ksh. 500 billion, a huge market for payment platforms such as TouristTap.

Craft Silicon is no stranger to financial technology solutions. They have build platforms for companies across banking, payments, and enterprise ecosystems over the years. They are the owners cab hailing company, Little Cab.