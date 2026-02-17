Shares

I&M Bank Limited and Visa have officially signed a strategic partnership to overhaul the country’s digital payment infrastructure.

The partnership focuses on three core pillars:

Closing the Gap: Upgrading payment systems in underserved areas to bring more Kenyans into the formal economy. Boosting Trade: Improving cross-border payment options to facilitate smoother regional and international commerce. Strengthening Security: Implementing advanced fraud protection to ensure that as digital adoption rises, consumer risk falls.

“This next phase is about scaling our success in our home market and accelerating growth,” says Kihara Maina, Regional CEO of I&M Bank. “By deepening our collaboration locally, we will expand access to innovative Visa-powered solutions and deliver faster, more secure, and seamless payment experiences across the country.”

The impact of this deal will be felt differently across various sectors of the economy. Here is the breakdown of the expected benefits:

Stakeholder Key Benefits Consumers Faster card transactions, seamless mobile payments, and top-tier fraud protection for daily purchases. SMEs & Businesses Wider acceptance of digital payments, better e-commerce tools, and easier international trade logistics. Cross-Border Users Enhanced foreign exchange efficiency and direct connectivity to global commerce networks.

For Visa, the partnership represents an opportunity to leverage its global network within I&M Bank’s deep-rooted local expertise. Chad Pollock, Vice President and General Manager for Visa East Africa, emphasized that the goal is to empower users with tools that make their financial lives simple, reliable, and secure.

I&M Bank is a leading Tier 1 commercial bank in Kenya. Since its inception in 1974, the Bank has grown to become a leading commercial bank offering a full range of Corporate, Business and Personal financial services solutions. I&M Bank is wholly owned by I&M Group PLC which is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.