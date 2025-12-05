Shares

KCB Bank Kenya and Visa have announced a landmark collaboration to roll out the Tap to Phone contactless payment acceptance solution.

Business owners will now be able to accept card payments directly on their existing Near-Field Communications (NFC) enabled Android smartphones without the need for a traditional Point-of-Sale (POS) machine.

Tap-to-Phone drastically lowers the operational cost of digital payment acceptance, making it especially advantageous for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

KCB Bank Kenya Director of Retail Banking, Jane Isiaho, emphasized the solution’s impact on the merchant base.

“This collaboration with Visa brings to life a powerful solution that gives every merchant the ability to accept digital payments using just a smartphone. We are simplifying access to payment acceptance, reducing operational costs, and empowering merchants to serve customers faster and more securely.”

The Tap-to-Phone solution is backed by the Visa Acceptance Platform, which utilizes tokenization technology to ensure every transaction is protected.

John Njoroge, Visa Country Manager for Kenya, South Sudan, and Somalia, highlighted how the solution scales acceptance across the market.

“Visa is proud to collaborate with KCB to expand access to safe, fast, and affordable payment acceptance for businesses across Kenya. Tap-to-Phone eliminates traditional barriers by turning the devices merchants already own into secure acceptance tools. This is how we unlock scale, drive inclusion, and build a stronger digital economy.”