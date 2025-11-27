Shares

Murang’a-based businessman Francis Maina has emerged as the final winner of the Ksh. 1 million grand prize in the recently concluded I&M Bank Shinda Millioni competition.

Last year, Maina faced immense difficulty after losing his businesses in a catastrophic fire. At his lowest point, a close friend encouraged him to open an account with I&M Bank. This decision proved pivotal, not only helping him to rebuild his financial foundation but also enabling his participation in the campaign.

“I describe myself as a man of faith. When I received the call from the I&M Bank Kenya CEO informing me that I had won, I asked if this was real. It was only when I visited the I&M Bank branch at Kenol that staff confirmed I had indeed won Ksh. 1 million,” Maina shared.

The I&M Bank Shinda Millioni campaign ran from August 12th to November 12th, 2025. It was designed to reward customers who deposited funds into their personal and Solo Biz Accounts. For every Ksh. 2,000 deposited, customers earned one point towards the draw.

The competition ultimately produced:

Three winners of the Ksh. 1,000,000 grand prize.

Ten weekly winners of Ksh. 50,000 each.

Eunice Kinyanjui, Head of Small Business at I&M Bank, highlighted that the campaign is integral to the Bank’s commitment to supporting small businesses and solo entrepreneurs, particularly those using the specialized Solo Biz Account.

“Our focus is transforming the businesses of our customers, and this is why we continue to make the banking journey seamless,” she stated.

The I&M Solo Biz Account is tailored to meet the needs of small business owners and individuals, offering several key advantages:

Zero Fees: No minimum balance required and no monthly maintenance fees.

Free Transfers: Includes free transfers within I&M Bank, free bank-to-M-PESA transfers, and free standing order setup.

Support & Access: Daily SMS/email transaction alerts, access to dedicated relationship managers, networking forums, and personalized rewards.

Financing: Customers can borrow up to Ksh. 5 million through unsecured facilities.

Evans Brown, the Group Head of Product at I&M Bank, confirmed that more competitions and products are in the pipeline to further back the Bank’s small and growing business clientele.

Maina’s win joins that of two other Ksh. 1 million winners, including Dorcas Wanga, who won just two weeks after opening her business account in Kakamega with an initial deposit of only Ksh. 50.

For Francis Maina, the prize money signifies more than just a financial boost. “This prize is a symbol of hope and renewal. I plan to use the Ksh. 1 million to boost my business, and a small portion will go towards celebrating with my family during this festive season,” he concluded.