Just two weeks after opening her Solo Biz Account at I&M Bank’s Kakamega branch, Dorcas Wanga has made history as the Ksh. 1 million winner of the “I&M Bank Shinda Millioni” campaign. The competition was created to celebrate and reward small business owners and sole proprietors across Kenya.
Dorcas plans to use her Ksh. 1 million winnings to expand her poultry business. She’s already looking ahead, with a vision of where she’ll be in the near future. “I see myself as a large farmer and a large landowner in the next five years,” she shared. “I advise all small business owners to deposit more and win more.”
The “I&M Bank Shinda Millioni” competition encourages customers to grow their savings. For every Ksh. 2,000 deposited into their Solo Biz Account from a personal account, customers earn one point, increasing their chances of winning.
The Solo Biz Account is a key part of I&M Bank’s commitment to supporting small businesses. It offers features like no minimum balance and no monthly maintenance fees. Account holders can also access unsecured loans of up to KES 5 million to help their businesses grow.
“We have made it easy for small business owners to open an account,” said Eunice Kinyanjui, Head of MSMEs at I&M Bank Kenya. “We also make it possible for you to grow through various offerings.”
Beyond the competition, I&M Bank provides practical benefits, including free Bank-to-M-PESA transfers, complimentary standing order setups, and daily transaction notifications via SMS and email. Customers also get access to dedicated relationship managers and networking forums to connect with other entrepreneurs.
For Dorcas, a small banking decision has opened up a world of possibilities. Her story proves that with the right banking partner, a small deposit can lead to big dreams and even bigger wins.
Do you have a small business you’re looking to grow?