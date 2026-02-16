Shares

I&M Bank has announced the launch of nine new branches. This expansion is part of the bank’s Mahali Uko, Tuko (Where You Are, We Are) campaign, which plans for the bank to reach 80 branches by the end of 2026.

The rollout targets high growth regions characterized by booming agribusiness, real estate development, and a rising middle class.

The new branches are strategically located in:

Agribusiness Centers: Nyahururu, Kitui, Homa Bay, and Migori.

Real Estate & SME Hubs: Ngong Town, Kitengela, Utawala, and Our Mall (Magadi Road).

Administrative & Emerging Markets: Wote.

I&M Bank aims to tap into the livestock, fish farming, and crop value chains that form Kenya’s economic backbone. Simultaneously, the expansion into peri-urban areas like Kitengela and Utawala positions the bank to serve property developers and the youth demographic residing near various educational institutions.

“While digital channels are important, our research shows that customers still value the assurance and personal touch that comes with a physical branch presence, especially for significant financial decisions,” says Kihara Maina, Regional CEO of I&M Bank. These new outlets are designed as more than just transaction points; they are “community hubs” offering extended operating hours, personalized relationship management, and financial literacy programs.

Following a successful 2025 where the bank grew from 52 to 65 outlets, this latest expansion is a sprint toward a presence in all 47 counties.

Key features of the new branches include: