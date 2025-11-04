Shares

I&M Bank’s celebrated Shinda Millioni Campaign is currently ongoing, offering customers a continuous opportunity to win substantial cash prizes while building a robust savings culture.

This initiative is more than just a promotion; it’s a tool designed to reward discipline and propel your financial dreams forward.

The campaign rewards consistent saving with lucrative weekly and monthly draws:

Monthly Grand Prize: Stand a chance to win a life-changing Ksh. 1,000,000.

Weekly Prizes: Ten lucky winners are awarded Ksh. 50,000 each, every week.

The best part? Participation is simple. For every Ksh. 2,000 average cleared balance you maintain in your eligible I&M Bank transactional account, you automatically earn one entry point into the draws. The more you save, the higher your winning chances are!

The campaign has already generated successful customers, proving that your savings can truly pay off. Dorcas Wanga, a previous Ksh. 1 Million winner, achieved her success shortly after opening her account. She is now utilizing the funds to expand her poultry business, demonstrating the tangible impact the campaign has on customer growth.

Dorcas Wanga’s advice to fellow savers is clear: “I advise all small business owners to deposit more and win more.”

How to enter the ongoing draws

Both new and existing I&M Bank customers can participate in the remaining draws:

New Customers: Easily open an eligible account (such as the Solo Biz Account) using the I&M Bank OTG App or by visiting any branch. Existing Customers: Ensure your eligible account is funded and actively maintain or increase your average cleared balance to accumulate more entry points.

I&M Bank prioritizes your security. If you are contacted as a potential winner in the ongoing draws, follow these mandatory verification steps:

Official Contact: You will be notified via SMS or a phone call only from the official I&M Bank number: +254 719 088 000.

In-Branch Confirmation: To claim and verify your prize, you must visit your nearest I&M Bank branch.

Verification Requirement: You will confirm your win with your Branch Manager or Relationship Manager while presenting your National ID (or other valid identification).

Important Safety Note: I&M Bank staff will NEVER ask you for your PIN, passwords, or request any money transfer to release a prize. Always confirm using the official number and in-branch verification process.