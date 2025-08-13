Shares

I&M Bank has officially rolled out the Shinda Millioni campaign , a three-month initiative designed to encourage a savings culture by rewarding top saving customers.

Launched at the bank’s Ruiru branch at The Nord Mall, the campaign offers both new and existing customers a chance to win weekly and monthly cash prizes by funding and maintaining their transactional accounts.

Mr. Gul Khan, Chief Executive Officer, I&M Bank Kenya, highlighted the institution’s commitment to customer empowerment. “The ‘Shinda Millioni’ campaign is more than just a promotion; it is a testament to our dedication to live our brand promise – On Your Side, as we promote our customers’ financial well being.”

“We want to directly reward good savings culture while encouraging both our existing and new customers to grow their deposits. This initiative is a core part of our strategy to build and cement I&M brand as a trusted financial partner in the market, ensuring the process is transparent, fair and ultimately beneficial for our customers.” He added.

This announcement comes on the back of I&M Bank’s recent recognition as the Best Bank in Retail Banking and Product Innovation at the Think Business Awards. The Bank has also been recognized by Mastercard as the Top Performing POS Payments Partner in Kenya.

The Shinda Millioni campaign is designed to encourage customers to build healthy financial habits. For every Ksh. 2,000 average cleared balance maintained in their accounts, customers will earn one entry point into the weekly and monthly draws. Over the next three months, the bank will award 10 customers with Ksh. 50,000 each, weekly, and one grand prize winner monthly, receiving Ksh. 1,000,000.

I&M Bank is inviting both its customers and the public to open an account via the I&M Bank OTG App, deposit more and win big through the Shinda Millioni campaign.