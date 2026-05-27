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More than 7,000 adolescent girls filled the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Saturday, May 23rd, marking the return of SKYFEST 2026.

This year’s Nairobi festival centered around a powerful rallying cry: Peace Over Pressure #Najijua. The campaign aims to equip young women with the tools to prioritize self-belief and personal peace over negative peer influence and societal expectations.

Bringing together students from more than 45 schools across Nairobi and its surrounding counties, SKYFEST 2026 blended serious life mentorship with the vibrant energy of youth culture. The festival offered a safe, relatable environment where girls could network, share stories, and access vital health and wellness information.

A defining feature of the festival is its unique co-creation model. Rather than adults deciding what appeals to teenagers, the girls themselves nominated the artists they wanted to see. This year’s star-studded lineup included popular youth icons:

Azeezah Hashim

Njerae

DJ Bee

DJ Ader

Mr. Tee

Beyond the music and entertainment, SKYFEST addresses critical vulnerabilities facing Kenyan youth today. Recent data highlights that peer pressure remains a dominant driver behind risky behaviors, including early sexual debut and tobacco uptake.

Originally launched in 2020 as a tobacco prevention initiative, SKY Girls Kenya has expanded its scope into a holistic lifestyle brand. The movement actively tackles a wide array of interconnected issues, including:

Teenage pregnancy prevention

HPV vaccination awareness

HIV prevention and reproductive health

Gender equality and self-advocacy

The initiative’s impact is backed by measurable behavioral changes among the girls who engage with the platform regularly:

62% of SKY Girls report feeling confidently equipped to resist negative peer pressure.

54% decrease in cigarette usage among adolescent girls within the network.

67% increase in a girl’s self-reported ability to stand up for herself.

The festival will next head to Western Kenya, with the Kisumu edition scheduled for June 13th. Anticipating over 5,000 attendees in Kisumu, the nationwide reach for SKYFEST 2026 is projected to surpass 12,000 girls.