The 2026 edition of the Magical Kenya Mountain and Trails Series officially launched this week in Tinderet.

The initiative, now in its second year, is projected to inject over 1,000 direct jobs into the tourism sector. By leveraging the unique intersection of sports, culture, and rugged landscapes, the series aims to drive inclusive economic growth far beyond the traditional safari circuit.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony in Nandi County, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO June Chepkemei revealed a new dimension to this year’s circuit: the introduction of 4×4 off-road adventure rides. This addition complements existing mountain biking and hiking activities, creating a multi-disciplinary experience designed to position Kenya as a top-tier destination for thrill-seekers.

“The Magical Kenya Mountain and Trails Series is intentionally designed to leave a lasting impact,” Chepkemei stated. “Beyond the adventure, our focus is on capacity building and delivering tangible economic benefits. We aim to bridge the industry’s capacity gap while ensuring local communities are the primary beneficiaries of these expeditions.”

Chepkemei announced that 100 students from the host region will receive specialized scholarships in hospitality and tourism, empowering the next generation to lead the local industry.

The Nandi leg of the series serves as a holistic showcase of the region’s heritage. The itinerary includes:

The Taptengelei Cultural Festival: A deep dive into Kalenjin traditions, featuring demonstrations of traditional farming, cultural regalia, and the preparation of mursik (traditional fermented milk).

(traditional fermented milk). The Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run: The grand finale on Saturday, which serves as a selection event for Kenya’s national team for the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships.

Over 3,000 athletes and 10,000 spectators expected to attend.

Local leaders have hailed the series as a game-changer for the regional economy. Tinderet Member of Parliament Hon. Julius Melly praised the partnership for establishing Nandi as a premier sporting destination.

“This region is the home of champions, producing world-beaters,” Melly remarked. “I urge our residents to take full advantage of this opportunity by providing the food, transport, and hospitality services that visitors require. The benefits of tourism are greatest when the community is an active participant.”

The 2026 Series will continue across various counties throughout the year, with each leg highlighting Kenya’s diverse landscapes, from highland forests to coastal ranges.