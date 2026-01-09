Shares

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has officially announced the return of the Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series, which will kick off its 2026 season in Nandi County from January 15 to 18.

Headlined by the dual attractions of the Taptengelei Cultural Festival and the fifth edition of the Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run. The four-day event aims to blend adventure with the traditions of the Kalenjin people.

During the official launch, KTB Chief Executive Officer June Chepkemei emphasized that the series is a cornerstone of Kenya’s broader strategy to diversify its tourism portfolio. The board aims to attract over 200,000 adventure travelers over the next five years.

“This is an important event for us as it gives us an opportunity to showcase the beauty of Kenya and benefit communities by interacting directly with them,” said Chepkemei. She noted that the series—which has previously traversed the Aberdares and Mt. Kenya—is already bearing fruit at the grassroots level through the growth of local homestays and small-scale food enterprises.

The series is structured to offer a comprehensive experience of the region’s landscape and lifestyle:

January 15: The Terrain Challenge

The event opens with mountain trails designed for bikes and off-road vehicles. Participants will navigate a scenic route through tea plantations, valleys, and farmlands stretching across Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties.

January 16: Taptengelei Cultural Festival

Friday will be dedicated to the heritage of the Kalenjin community. Attendees will experience traditional culinary staples like mursik (fermented milk) and indigenous vegetables, alongside demonstrations of traditional ox-plowing and cultural music.

January 17: The Climax

The weekend culminates in the Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run. This high-stakes race serves as the national championship and a critical selection event for the team representing Kenya at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships.

The event’s patron, Tinderet MP Julius Melly, confirmed that the region is bracing for a massive influx of visitors, with over 3,000 runners and 10,000 spectators expected.

The Barngetuny Mountain Run has rapidly gained international prestige. Last year, the Kenyan team selected from this event placed eighth globally at the championships in Spain, topping the African rankings with a haul of more than 20 medals.

The series is a collaborative effort between the Kenya Tourism Board, Athletics Kenya, and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).